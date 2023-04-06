Martina story

We were not sure what to expect but Tŷ Hafan was nothing we imagined a hospice could be.

Hi, I am Martina, a wife to Glyn and a mum of three children – Mila 9, Bow 5 and Max who would have been 7 years old this year. Sadly his journey was short and he died at 4 months old. Max was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 at 9 weeks old.

SMA is a genetic condition that makes the muscles weaker and gets worse over time. Because Max was diagnosed at an early age we were advised to think about end of life care.

We were offered to continue to stay in the hospital, go home with an assistance of outreach care or take Max to Tŷ Hafan hospice. We felt devastated and agreed to be able to provide Max with the best care and still being able to function as a family, we had our 2 year old daughter to think about too, Tŷ Hafan seemed the best option.

We were not sure what to expect but Tŷ Hafan was nothing we imagined a hospice could be. It is a warm welcoming place where nothing is impossible. Our little family had an apartment at the end of the hospice, just the 4 of us. We had a dedicated team available to us day and night as and when we needed. We had a room with sea view where we stayed with Max during the day and were able to receive visits from our families and friends. My parents and a brother stayed for a few nights in separate rooms in the hospice and spent a few quality days with us and Max. We were able to use the gardens for walks and play with our daughter in the park, we had access to hydro therapy pool, sensory play, we were fed with hearty meals three times a day. Max adored the staff and we could focus on our days together.

Tŷ Hafan held my hand through the darkest time of my life, they made the toughest days just that little brighter. We made friends in those wonderful people. They gave me strength to take care of our son, that being his mum provides me with best instincts and decision making. They taught me and my husband to feed Max through Nasal Gastric tube when he was no longer able to breastfeed, how to change the NG tube if there was a problem, how to administer morphine when the time came. I always had someone to talk to if I questioned myself or looked for a reassurance.

Their caring approach and ‘everything is possible’ attitude changed our life. We were able to make many memories as a family, happy or sad, and having Tŷ Hafan by my side made me stronger to deal with what was to come. They helped us emotionally and physically to face our reality and we are truly grateful to be part of the Tŷ Hafan family and for their support that continues to date whether that is through bereavement events, sibling’s group or days out.

I promised myself (and Max) that I will continue to spread awareness of Tŷ Hafan hospice and help to raise funds so they can carry on their amazing service for families like ours. Not many people are aware that charities like Tŷ Hafan receive as little as 9% of their annual running costs from the Government and must fundraise the rest themselves relying on a public support.

So on Sunday 7th May, I will be climbing with fellow Tŷ Hafan mums the three highest mountains of Wales. We will start before dawn to ascent mighty Snowdon, then continue onto the ever challenging Cadair Idris and finish at the Brecon Beacon’s highest peak Pen-y-Fan. We all have different journeys but will come together on this path of our journey so we can give back the support Tŷ Hafan once provided or still provide to us.

We do appreciate times are hard and would welcome every little donation that you can spare. Thank you for reading and thank you for donating.