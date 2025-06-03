A COGNITIVE Behavioural Therapy app is showing real promise to children’s mental health according to NHS Gloucestershire.
Children across the county and their parents, carers and teachers, have begun using an innovative digital approach to tackling anxiety through the Lumi Nova app.
The app combines Cognitive Behavioural Therapy techniques with an easy challenge game, and has been accessed by more than 1,700 children since it was launched.
Early data, based on feedback from 255 parents who have downloaded the App, suggests it is having a positive impact on the mental health of children using the game. More than 90 per cent of users reported improvements or no decline after time spent playing Lumi Nova.
Hayley Payne, Associate Director for Children, Young People and Maternity at NHS Gloucestershire, said: “We are really pleased with how many families have downloaded the app and how many are now seeing the benefits. Childhood worries and anxiety can be really frightening for both the child and their parents and we know the techniques in Lumi Nova can help support those facing emotional difficulties.
“Working with partners on the Lumi Nova launch and then receiving such positive feedback from families underscores just how digital innovation can have a massive impact on health and wellbeing. Lumi Nova allows children to face their worries in safe environment, and we know some of the grown-ups love helping to catch those slimes too.
“Supporting the mental health of our younger Gloucestershire residents is really important to us and we hope this app makes it easier for families to access high quality resources which can help their little ones develop skills to last a lifetime.”
The app is free, recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), funded by the NHS, and is suitable for Apple and Android devices.
