Cheryl’s new fantasy is inspired by the Severn and a Cinderford ‘witch’
Subscribe newsletter
A LOCAL author is treading the line between history and fantasy with a magical new novel inspired by the Forest and a real life ‘witch’ from Cinderford.
Forest-based fantasy and historical fiction author Cheryl Burman is celebrating the release of her new book ‘River Witch’, which combines elements of local history with fantasy and folklore to create what readers have described as an “engaging” and “gripping” novel.
The book is now on sale at the new Forest Books and Crafts shop in Coleford and at Chepstow Bookshop, as well as on Amazon as an ebook or paper copy.
‘River Witch’ is partly inspired by the story of Ellen Hayward, who was a ‘wise woman’ of Cinderford accused of witchcraft in 1906, before she was tried and acquitted at Littledean Magistrates’ Court.
But the story and setting are also influenced by the Forest’s rich built and natural heritage, including Cinderford’s St Anthony’s Well and the River Severn.
Cheryl has weaved into her tale that the Romans used to call the Severn after the goddess ‘Sabrina’, having long held an interest in the history of the river.
And the book itself is dedicated to the memory of the man who shared his “deep knowledge of Sabrina” with her, local historian and former editor of our sister paper The Forest of Dean and Wye Valley Review, John Powell.
Cheryl met John through the Local History Society, and what she has learned of the river “largely came from him.”
The book carries themes of “abandonment, loss, revenge, and friendships across class divides”.
It tells the story of Hester, a farm girl who “envies the freedom of the river nymphs and listens to Sabrina’s whispers: Be wise, be strong.”
Cheryl explains: “Hester aspires to be a healer, a wise woman like her great-grandmother.
“She finds a mentor in Aaron, albeit a reluctant one, but her ambitions are scorned by her pragmatic mother as superstitious nonsense and witchery.
“What Hester needs is a husband to settle her down, Mother decrees. Any husband.”
She added that ‘River Witch’ has “been keeping readers up at night, turning those pages”.
Early reviews say the novel is “a gripping read, in places soft and lyrical, in others harsh and violent. Highly recommend.”
Another said it was “a beautifully written novel with an engaging and universal story”.
Australian-born Cheryl is the author of four fantasy books written for children – but enjoyed by parents and grandparents alike –set in places similar to the Forest, and a women’s historical novel set in her home country.
She also writes “award-winning” flash fiction and short stories, and her work has been published in various anthologies.
As Cheryl Mayo, she is the chair of Dean Writers Circle and co-founder of Dean Scribblers, which seeks to encourage “the creative writing spark” through working with schools.
For more information, go to cherylburman.com.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |