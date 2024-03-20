A FATHER-of-three is preparing for three gruelling challenges to help raise money for the SARA replacement launch vehicle fund, in memory of his sister-in-law.
Chris Greenaway will enter the Worcester Marathon (May 19), the Three Peaks Challenge (May 26) and the Cotswold 100km Ultra Challenge (June 22).
The fundraising effort is to support the campaign replace the lifeboat launch tractor campaign at the Beachley headquarters of the Severn Area Rescue Association.
Chris hopes to raise £3,000 and has already reached nearly £1,950.
He has been training hard over the past few months despite the difficult weather conditions which made his training more arduous.
Chris said: “I started really training properly after Christmas – since the beginning of 2024 I have run 181 miles over 10 runs spanning 32hrs 24mins climbing 15,705ft.
“My longest run so far has been about 24 miles and on top of that I do HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) training at least three evenings a week to improve further the time I have available to me around a busy job on the farm and a young family.
“I go, sometimes at sunrise, so I can get it done and get back home to be with my family which is why we do these things.
“I got a bit of a knee injury so I did some shorter more intense runs for a week or two pushing on to 20-mile plus runs again in the near future, hopefully with the sun out and the bogs gone!
Chris is no stranger to long-distance running having completed the London Marathon in 2016 but he recognises this will be more challenging.
As well as the two runs, Chris will be tackling the Three Peaks which involves climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales – Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon – in 24 hours.
The National Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales, often within 24 hours.
The total walking distance is 23 miles (37km) with a combined ascent of 10,052ft (3064 metres). The total driving distance between the three mountains is 462 miles.
Chris said: “Having done the London marathon in 2016, the thought was perhaps that another marathon would not encourage people to support the cause.
“However, now being closer to 40 than 30 with a family of three young girls and a busy job, this is more difficult than last time and the 100km Ultra is far more than anything I have tried before.
“Whilst we were on it, we thought we would throw in the 3 peaks in between the marathon and ultra as well.
“Hopefully this will be enough to encourage people to help support the crucial and amazing work the volunteers at SARA do which can be far more challenging and requires more commitment than all of the above.”
A spokesman for SARA explained: ““Beachley lifeboats are launched down the slipway under the M48 bridge.
“The machine we use today, and which has served us magnificently for over 20 years, is a dumper truck re-engineered by a SARA team member.
“However, it now spends a lot of time stripped down for repairs that are increasingly unsustainable, so the time has come to retire this much-loved machine and replace it”
SARA operates five inshore lifeboats covering an area between Newport and Clevedon to Gloucester and the Rivers Wye – as far as Bigsweir Bridge – and Usk.
It also conducts land searches and its Beachley station is a base for cliff rescue.