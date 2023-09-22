A JUDGE who dismissed a drug dealer’s claim that the £900 cash seized from him when he was arrested came from the sale of a car has fined him exactly that amount as part of his sentence.
Prosecutor Caighli Taylor told Gloucester Crown Court on Thursday (September 21) that Dennis Jones, was the target of a ‘specialised raid’ by police on his home in Hopewell, Cinderford, on November 8 2022.
“He was inside the property with a woman and was spotted by police trying to discard something behind a bedside table, which turned out to be a quantity of cocaine,” said Ms Taylor.
“There were also traces of cocaine found on a windowsill and at three other locations in the property along with a set of scales, a crack pipe and £900 found in cash wrapped up in a sock. He said that came from the sale of a car.”
Judge Rupert Lowe interjected and told Jones: “It’s a terrible co-incidence that when you sell a car you put the money inside a sock. If the £900 had been obtained legally, this wouldn’t be the case and it wouldn’t be in the same room where you were selling drugs from. It’s funny that.
“I’ve no doubt you may have sold a car and received money from the sale, but I don’t believe this is the same cash that was found in the sock.”
Ms Taylor continued: “The amount of cocaine found at Jones’ address totalled 3.3 grams and had a street value of £280.
“Jones was arrested for drug dealing and his phone was seized and analysed. This revealed that he had been dealing drugs on the morning of his arrest, and during the afternoon, when the phone was in the hands of the police when incoming messages asking about drugs.
“Jones pleaded guilty to the offence of possessing 3.3 grams of cocaine with intent to supply on November 8 last year. He denied the £900 were the proceeds of crime and that plea has been accepted as he was able to provide proof that he had sold a car for that amount.”
Jones stated in his police interview that he had been effectively ‘cuckooed’ by some men and was unable to stand up to them. He siad they forced him into dealing to fund his own cocaine habit and sell the drugs on their behalf.
Steven Young, defending, told the court that while Jones was a cocaine user his main problem was alcohol.
“He has a medical condition, which he has been prescribed medication for but does not take,” said Mr Young. “He prefers to take relief through cocaine instead of his prescribed medication.
“His role in this drug dealing was at the bottom of the chain. I am pleased to see that the pre-sentence report author has come to the same conclusions as myself.
“My client has since been moved to an undisclosed address in Coleford to get away from his situation and he no longer uses cocaine.
“He needs help with his alcohol addiction.”
Mr Young asked the court to pass a suspended prison term so Jones could be helped in the community.
Judge Lowe told Jones: “Your address was targeted by drug users and this activity came to the attention of the police who raided your home and found drugs and other drug paraphernalia in the property.
“You pleaded guilty to the offence the week before trial. In broad terms you were being cuckooed and being forced into drug dealing to fund your own habit. This is your first offence for drugs apart from being banned from driving because you were intoxicated through drugs.”
The judge sentenced Jones to a prison term of 23 months, suspended for two years and fined him £900. Jones must undertake six month alcohol treatment and 15 rehabilitation activity days and pay a mandatory surcharge.