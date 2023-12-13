LUKE Cuff, 53, of Newton Road, Cinderford, has been ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work for the community for offences of producing cannabis and cannabis resin in the town on March 11 this year.
He was also convicted at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court of possession of cannabis resin on the same date.
The court sentenced him to a 12 months community order with requirements to do the unpaid work and also to attend up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
The magistrates ordered forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis seized by police.