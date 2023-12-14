AROUND 130 vehicles – all full of festive cheer – took part in the Cinderford Christmas Convoy last Saturday (December 8).
The cars, lorries, tractors and other vehicles were decorated for Christmas with some even having special effects such as smoke coming out of a chimney
The convoy is organised on behalf of the Forest Vintage Vehicle and Machinery Club and was supported by Cinderford Town Council.
There were also special thanks to the Cinderford Medical Practice for making their car park available for visitors.
The convoy lined up on the Forest Vale industrial estate near the junction with the Steam Mills road and stretched back beyond the Winner garage.
The vehicles toured the town with many playing seasonal music on loudspeakers.
The spectacle finished at The Triangle where prizes were awarded for the three best decorated vehicles and Cinderford Band played music.