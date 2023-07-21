LOCAL organisations and businesses came together last month to give pupils at a Forest primary school a glimpse into the world of work.
Representatives of a range of companies and organisations visited St White’s Primary School in Cinderford for their annual Aspirations Day.
Staff from Gloucestershire-based housing association Bromford, engineering firm Alpha Track Systems, the police, fire service, NHS, care providers and musicians all spoke to the kids about the work they do every day.
Local neighbourhood coaches from Bromford, which provides 10,000 homes in Gloucestershire, Zoe Butler and Gwynne Brown were accompanied by colleagues from its landscaping, tree works and fire safety teams.
The kids donned hard hats (pictured) as they checked out the team’s equipment.
Zoe said: “After attending last year I wanted to get more colleagues involved this year because I think it’s really important for children to understand just how many different types of careers there are.
“St White’s is a school in the heart of one of our local communities and some of their pupils are probably growing up in our homes, so attending events like this gives pupils the chance to learn more about what we do and the difference we make to people’s lives every day.
“We all really enjoyed talking to pupils and making them aware of what we do at Bromford and the huge variety of roles it takes to provide safe, secure, affordable housing.
“Who knows maybe they could be among the next generation of colleagues working at Bromford to help people to thrive.
St White’s Primary School’s Miss Underwood said: “Aspirations Day is a great opportunity for our pupils to learn about different career options that will be available to them when they leave school.
“We are really grateful to the support of Zoe and Bromford for the amazing support that they have given us in joining us for Aspirations Day and inspiring our pupils.”