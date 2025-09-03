GLOUCESTERSHIRE Trading Standards said it was disappointed after an operation last month saw illegal sales to underage buyers of products such as vapes, including one from the Cinderford area.
The operation involved volunteers from Gloucestershire Constabulary’s police cadets, aged between 15 and 17, who attempted to purchase the age-restricted products. Intelligence received from members of the public led to the operation, to test whether stores were being responsible, training staff and abiding by legal requirements.
Five premises in the Forest of Dean were visited, including Cinderford, Coleford and Lydney. There were three attempts at buying corrosive substances with no sales, and two attempts at vapes - one of which was successful in the Cinderford area.
Cllr Paul Hodgkinson, cabinet member for Trading Standards at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “Of the 48 stores tested in total, it is sad to see that there were 14 sales of age-restricted products. It is vital that retailers ensure that they challenge the age of anyone who may look to be under 25, train their staff correctly and have robust systems to stop these sales of potentially dangerous and harmful products.
“Vaping is harmful to children and young people because their developing lungs and brains are more sensitive to its effects. It can damage concentration, memory and mood, and most vapes contain nicotine which is highly addictive.
“If on subsequent visits Trading Standards find the shops selling again then they may face formal investigation that could include a criminal prosecution.”
Trading Standards has written to the stores concerned and will be visiting them to offer advice and guidance. Further action could be taken if they were found to sell to young people again in the future.
If anyone suspects a retailer of selling restricted items to under-18s, they can report the matter by email at [email protected] or 0808 0808 223 1133.
