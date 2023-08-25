THE Triangle in Cinderford was abuzz with music lovers on Bank Holiday Sunday for the return of the town’s annual music festival ‘CindyFest’.
Following on from the success of previous events, the town centre was packed with locals of all ages throughout the festival, which was described as “a great celebration for the town”.
As well as the music there were attractions for kids on offer, while several local organisations manned stalls to speak to festival goers about the services they provide.
For food and drink, people were encouraged to support the various town centre businesses that were open throughout the day, including local beers and ciders from the Dog House micro pub.
This year’s event was organised by local music promoter James Stevens in conjunction with Cinderford Town Council, and was live streamed all day via webcams in the town centre.
Proceedings kicked off with Forest three-piece Dodgy Connection, playing a selection of classic from the 60s and 70s, followed by local rockers REDIVIDER.
New outfit Day of the Bomb (pictured) got the crowd going into the afternoon with a blend of modern and classic rock covers and original songs, while blues rockers Blue 2 The Bone made sure the good vibes continued to flow.
Well-known local singer guitarist Lar Hughes then entertained the crowd after stepping in to cover for the Hickory Stick Boys, who were unable to play due to illness, before five-piece multi-genre covers band MzLeadinG took to the stage.
The festivities were rounded out by midlands rockers Nice and Sleazy who kept the town dancing long into the evening.