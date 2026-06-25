Most people crave a cool dip during heatwaves, but a Monmouth Tri Club family duo went all in last weekend, when Andrew Hillis and Antony Wright thrashed out 5.25 miles in the Lake Distinct’s Chillswim Conniston, swimming the distance of the lake. Andrew finished in 4.15.08 in the 60 to 64 age group, while Antony came home at 2.39.23 in the 25 to 20 category.