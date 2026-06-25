Most people crave a cool dip during heatwaves, but a Monmouth Tri Club family duo went all in last weekend, when Andrew Hillis and Antony Wright thrashed out 5.25 miles in the Lake Distinct’s Chillswim Conniston, swimming the distance of the lake. Andrew finished in 4.15.08 in the 60 to 64 age group, while Antony came home at 2.39.23 in the 25 to 20 category.
Also enjoying a cold plunge, Julian Mason took on the Abersoch Triathlon’s Olympic distance in north Wales, swimming 1500m off the town’s Main Beach, then tackling 40km of rolling roads, before returning to the town for a 10km run and beach finish in 4.17.16.
Also in Wales, new member Steven Kilbourne finished at 00.49.43 in the Parc Bryn Bach Aquathlon, a poplar race which offers a 750m lake swim followed by a two-lap 5km run.
Back on dry land, Jon Marsh returned for another hit at the Vale of Glamorgan Llandow Revival Race Series 3, taking six rounds of the 1.4km closed track in an impressive 42 minutes, and earning him 12th place.
Monmouth Tri Club is a small and friendly group which meets for a weekly swim session; you’ll always find support, or a training buddy with us. See www.monmouthtri.club.
As a small club with athletes training for all distances from Super Sprint to Full Ironman it is sometimes difficult to offer a comprehensive programme for everyone.
The club has a British Triathlon and ITCA qualified coach; Nick Cutcliffe who is an available resource for all club members. As well as being a triathlon coach he is an experienced physiotherapist and triathlete. He is happy to discuss training needs and plans with anyone.
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