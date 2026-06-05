A CLUB which supports young people with disabilities has launched a fund-raiser to help pay for its annual residential trip.
The Forest of Dean Buddy Club, which supports 28 young disabled people aged 14 and older, has already raised £2,849 thanks to local businesses and the wider community.
The campaign has also now been awarded match funding, meaning every donation made will be doubled in impact as the Cinderford-based charity enters its final push to reach its target.
The residential trip is a key highlight of the year for members, many of whom have never had the opportunity to spend time away from home independently.
A spokesperson for Buddy Club said: “This trip is about far more than a few days away. For many of our young people, it is their first experience of independence, new activities, and being away from home in a safe and supported environment.
“The trip is fully inclusive and carefully adapted to meet a wide range of needs, including wheelchair users and young people with autism and other hidden disabilities. Activities such as archery and caving are designed to build confidence, teamwork, and independence.”
Specialist transport, adapted accommodation, accessibility equipment, and additional trained staff are all required to ensure every young person can take part safely and equally.
The £5,000 target will fully fund this year’s trip, ensuring no young person is excluded due to financial or accessibility barriers.
`Families say the impact of the residential lasts long after the trip ends.
One parent said: “Buddy Club has given my child confidence I never thought possible. They feel included, understood, and excited about life.”
The club is also holding its summer fair on Saturday, June 13 at the Causeway Club in Cinderford from 11am until 4pm.
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