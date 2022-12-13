A 39-year-old Tibberton man who drove with an illegal level of cocaine in his blood has been banned from the roads for three years.
Aaron Taylor, of Phelps Way, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court to driving a Vauxhall Meriva on the A48 at Broadoak, near Newnham, on April 21 this year with both cocaine and its metabolyte Benzoylecgonine over the limit in his bloodstream.
He further admitted breach of bail by failing to attend a court hearing on November 9.
The magistrates disqualified him from driving for 36 months and ordered him to do 80 hours unpaid work as part of a one year community order which also includes up to five rehabilitation activity days.
He was ordered to pay a total of £345 in fines, costs and surcharges.