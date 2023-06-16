A MAN has now been charged with the murder of 20 year-old Luke Wasley following a fatal stabbing in Coleford this week.
Neil Anthony Woodley, 49, has been charged with murder in connection with the incident at Oakfields in the town in the early hours of Wednesday morning (June 14).
Woodley, of Blakes Way, Coleford has also been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. These two counts relate to the same date and two other men.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Saturday).
Four other people who had been arrested on suspicion of murder were released from police custody and will face no further action.
Emergency services had been called to Oakfields, near Sunny Bank, at around 12.30am on Wednesday (June 14) following a report of a stabbing.
Luke Wasley was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second man who had suffered stab wounds was taken to Gloucester Royal Hospital for treatment, before he was later discharged.