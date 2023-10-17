A 36 year old Coleford man who drove with an illegal level of cannabis in his blood - and without insurance or a valid licence - has been banned from the roads for four years.
Robert Davies of Sion Place pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to driving a Mercedes B150 on Bank Street, Coleford, on 29th March last year when he had Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his bloodstream at more than the legal limit.
He admitted that he did not have third party insurance for the vehicle at the time and that he had only a provisional licence and no qualified passenger, and that the vehicle did not display L plates.
As well as the four year ban, which the magistrates said was obligatory for the offence, Davies was fined £180 and ordered to pay a further £119 in costs and surcharges.