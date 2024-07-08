The highly anticipated Coleford Music Festival is set to return on July 13-14, promising an unforgettable weekend filled with music, arts, and community spirit in the heart of the Forest of Dean.
This year’s festival will feature an eclectic mix of genres, showcasing local talent alongside renowned artists. From rock and pop to folk and jazz, there’s something for everyone. Some of the highlights include “Year of the Dog’ performing on the Clock Tower Stage, the brass-house-soul sound from Cardiff and Bristol are selling out gigs and rising fast across Europe. Dave Finnegan’s The Commitments, the original man from the film and his band still spreading the word of Otis Reading, Wilson Picket and the other apostles of soul!, The Rosellys with their unique sound and love for alternative country music, Dub Catalyst a 10 piece Dub reggae band, and a new Youth Stage area brought to you by The Music Works.
The festival will be buzzing with activities for all ages, including workshops, street performances, and interactive art installations. Kids can enjoy face painting, storytelling, and creative crafts.
A variety of food stalls will offer delicious local and international cuisine. The beer garden will serve a selection of local brews, wines, and non-alcoholic beverages.
The festival will take place in the centre of Coleford which is easily accessible by public transport and with ample parking available. The event site is designed to be inclusive and accessible to all visitors, with designated areas for wheelchair users and accessible facilities.
The Coleford Music Festival is an annual event celebrating music, arts, and community in Coleford which was established in 2000 and has grown to become a highlight of the summer, attracting visitors from across the region and beyond. The festival is organised by a dedicated team of volunteers committed to fostering a vibrant cultural scene in the Forest of Dean.
The community-driven event, sees local businesses, volunteers, and organisations playing a crucial role in its success, so whether you’re a music enthusiast, a family looking for a fun day out, or simply seeking to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, there’s something for everyone.
For the latest updates, follow the festival on social media or visit the website: www.colefordmusicfestival.co.uk