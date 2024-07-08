This year’s festival will feature an eclectic mix of genres, showcasing local talent alongside renowned artists. From rock and pop to folk and jazz, there’s something for everyone. Some of the highlights include “Year of the Dog’ performing on the Clock Tower Stage, the brass-house-soul sound from Cardiff and Bristol are selling out gigs and rising fast across Europe. Dave Finnegan’s The Commitments, the original man from the film and his band still spreading the word of Otis Reading, Wilson Picket and the other apostles of soul!, The Rosellys with their unique sound and love for alternative country music, Dub Catalyst a 10 piece Dub reggae band, and a new Youth Stage area brought to you by The Music Works.