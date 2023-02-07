A PROJECT to clean up Coleford town centre is inspiring others to do the same in their area with volunteers taking to the streets once again on the weekend.
The Coleford Welcomes Walkers (CWW) group are leading a clean the two main car parks in the town of long-settled mud and leaves.
A group of volunteers got back to work on Sunday (February 5) after making a start a week earlier.
The aim of the project is to get the town centre looking its best for residents and visitors, to restore a sense of pride in the town among local people.
Seven volunteers worked to clear the area by the Coleford Health Centre, Pyarts Court and the Coleford Great Western Railway Museum over two hours.
In all, 24 volunteer hours have been contributed to the project so far.
The disabled parking bays and signs have been cleared and cleaned to make it easier, and less dangerous, for people to use.
Group chair Debbie Sturgess says support on social media continues to be “overwhelming”, with many people commenting their appreciation of the volunteers’ efforts.
One person praised the coming together of people in the community to take responsibility, and said they felt inspired by the group to “put pen to paper” and make things happen in their own village.
Debbie estimates the works will be complete after another two Sunday sessions.