COLEFORD’s first Food and Arts Festival has been hailed a great success showcasing the amazing talent in the area and bringing many people in the community together.
Simply Wild, Forest Deli and The Art of Coffee, supported by Coleford Town Council brought together local artists, artisans and food producers for the free street festival.
There was plenty on offer all day, from food and craft stalls and food demonstrations, a lot to keep the community involved and entertained.
Simply Wild is a local cuisine situated in the heart of Coleford, opened by chef and owner Michael Fowler after three decades working in professional kitchens around the world.
The menu changes frequently using predominantly British ingredients from local and trusted suppliers.
Forest Deli, a neighbouring business in Coleford opened in 2018 with the aim of bringing quality cheese to the area, using local suppliers and delivering homemade bakes, with building your own hampers and picnics along with much more.
The Art of Coffee is a family run business since 2022 and it is a well-known place to relax and enjoy a great cup of coffee which is organic, fair trade and palm oil free and a menu which changes frequently.
In the evening the coffee shop turns into a lively cocktail bar and has been seem to be very popular in the local community.
“Welcome to our very first Coleford food and arts festival, it’s a brilliant turnout today and it’s been a very good day. It’s been a really good day; it’s been a long time in advance, said Debbie owner of Forest Deli.
“We thought it would be a great idea to have a collective group of lovely food and drink producers and local arts and crafters from around the area to celebrate what we have got her in Coleford Market place because it’s awesome we’ve got a real sense of community.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.