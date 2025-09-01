There was cause for celebration at the West Dean Centre recently as seven members of the Slimming World Bream group were honoured for reaching their personal weight loss goals, collectively shedding an impressive 29 stones.
The group, which meets every Tuesday, has become a beacon of support and transformation for local residents. This week’s celebration recognised the achievements of Marg, Sue, Sam, Chrissie, Sandra, Chris, and Kate, whose combined weight loss is equivalent to the weight of a grand piano, a small horse, or nearly 3,000 bananas.
But the numbers only tell part of the story. Each member’s journey has been marked by perseverance, self-belief, and a commitment to long-term health and wellbeing. Their success reflects countless moments of determination, shared recipes and encouragement, and a strong sense of community.
The group is led by Slimming World consultant Bev James, whose warmth and motivational leadership have been credited with creating a welcoming and empowering environment. Bev’s support extends beyond the weekly sessions, with members praising her for her personal encouragement and helpful contributions to the group’s private Facebook page.
“Bev has a way of making everyone feel seen and supported,” said one member. “She brings so much positivity to every session.”
The Bream group is now expanding, with a new evening session on Tuesdays in addition to the regular Tuesday morning meeting at 9:30am. The group welcomes new members at all stages of their journey, including those using weight loss medication, and aims to help individuals make lasting lifestyle changes.
As the group applauded the achievements of its seven stars, the message was clear: Slimming World Bream is more than a weight loss group—it’s a community built on encouragement, resilience, and shared success.
For more information or to join a session, residents are encouraged to visit the West Dean Centre or contact Bev James directly.
