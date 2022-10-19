Coleford’s Forest Deli to appear in ‘Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out’ on Channel 5
Subscribe newsletter
THE owners of an award-winning cheese shop in the Forest are set to make a special TV appearance this Friday night (October 28).
Simon and Debbie Jones, who own Forest Deli at Market Place in Coleford, are set to feature in the latest episode of comedian Susan Calman’s ‘Grand Day Out’ on Channel 5.
The show follows Susan as she travels around the UK in her vintage camper van ‘Helen Mirren’ visiting places of interest, meeting local people and trying her hand at “a range of interesting activities”.
Now in the fourth series, this week’s episode is a Forest and Wye Valley special, with a description of the show saying: “Susan is steering her campervan through the beautiful Wye Valley.
“Running across three counties, it is one of the UK’s areas of outstanding natural beauty.”
Simon and Debbie shared a photo to the Forest Deli Facebook page on Monday (October 24), along with the post: “One, two or all three of these people will be appearing on Channel 5 this Friday evening at 8pm.
“Susan Calman is pretty much guaranteed to be there, and the show is based in the Wye Valley & Forest of Dean so it’s well worth a watch.”
The show will be broadcast on Channel 5 and will later be available on streaming service My5.
The award-winning Forest Deli first opened its doors in Coleford in 2018, and continues to go from strength to strength.
The deli stocks a wide range of produce from the Forest and surrounding areas including cheeses, beers, wines and cooking ingredients, while trained chef Debbie also offers a selection of homemade goods.
They also offer build-your-own or ready-made gift hampers, and are set to host a series of tasting events throughout November.
For more information, go to www.forest-deli.co.uk.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |