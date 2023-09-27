THE husband and wife team behind a popular food and drink retailer are “incredibly proud” to have retained a prestigious regional ‘Gold’ award for the third year in a row.
Simon and Debbie Jones, who own the award-winning Forest Deli in Coleford town centre, shared the news that they’d received yet another accolade on social media this week.
It is the third year straight that the deli has been ranked ‘Gold’ in the retail section of the Taste of the West awards, which celebrates the best producers, retailers, and hospitality businesses in the region every year.
Simon and Debbie posted on social media on Friday (September 22): “We don’t share our reviews on social media, but this one was written by mystery shoppers who were shopping here to see how we do things in Coleford.
“Very pleased with the comments, and incredibly proud to have retained our ‘Gold Award’ for the third year in a row.
The review, written by Taste of the West judges, reads: “Forest Deli is a real gem at the heart of this Gloucestershire town and is doing a fantastic job of introducing these exceptional South West food and drink products and producers to both local customers and visitors to the region.
“Its enthusiasm for the industry is shown by the extensive range of exciting products on sale and through its regular tasting events”.
Launched in 2018, Forest Deli stocks a wide range of produce from the Forest and surrounding areas and beyond including cheeses, beers, wines and cooking ingredients, while trained chef Debbie also offers a selection of homemade goods.
They also offer build-your-own hampers and picnics, and regularly host events in The Tasting Corner, which give visitors the chance to try specially selected cheeses together with beers, ciders, wines, meads and soft drinks.