A FILM which uncovers the history of the Forest Sculpture Trail will screen today at 5pm in The Palace Cinema, Belle Vue Rd, Cinderford.
The film, created by filmmaker Sam Williams, sheds light on the early artists and the dialogues that shaped the trail’s first sculptures.
The film previously screened in December, above the cafe at Beechenhurst, which The Forester reviewed and further examined its creation.
Creator of the film, Sam Williams said: “The film offers a window into the early works and their interactions with time and nature. It reflects my personal journey through the Forest and its artworks, shedding light on the complex relationships we share with the landscape.”
The screening is free and no booking is required.