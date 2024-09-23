How best to align the travel needs of the local community, while protecting the environment, is the focus of a forthcoming transport Climathon which will take place next month in the Forest of Dean.
The event, which is being facilitated by the District Council in partnership with the Countryside and Community Research Institute (CCRI) based at the University of Gloucestershire, follows the success of the Forest’s first-ever Climathon in April tackling the issue of energy.
Climathons are an innovative and creative approach to help communities engage with local climate issues, discuss their ideas, and inspire action.
Bringing together a range of stakeholders, the transport Climathon will comprise a 90-minute ‘scene setting’ session online on the morning of 1 October, followed by an in-person event on October 4.
Councillor Chris McFarling, Cabinet Member for Climate Emergency at Forest of Dean District Council, said: “The transport sector accounts for over a third of the district’s carbon emission, most of which is linked to road transport. The purpose of this Climathon is to explore what travel and transport in the Forest of Dean could look like in the future so that it meets the diverse needs of the community, our local economy, and visitors, while also addressing the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions as much as, and as quickly as we can.
“The District Council has limited powers to change the transport infrastructure, so we’d like to gather the views from as many people as possible about what they see as the main barriers to decarbonising rural transport and brainstorm ideas about how we can take forward positive actions together to influence and lobby those who can.
“While ultimately it is up to the participants of the Climathon to direct the discussion and put forward what issues matter most to them, we expect improvements to public transport, the role of electric vehicles and how we can encourage greater forms of active travel, including cycling and walking, to be among some of the themes up for debate.”
The online session on 1 October will take place 9.30-11.00am with the in-person event on October 4 being held at the Main Place, Old Station Way, Coleford (9am-4.30pm).