Councillor Chris McFarling, Cabinet Member for Climate Emergency at Forest of Dean District Council, said: “The transport sector accounts for over a third of the district’s carbon emission, most of which is linked to road transport. The purpose of this Climathon is to explore what travel and transport in the Forest of Dean could look like in the future so that it meets the diverse needs of the community, our local economy, and visitors, while also addressing the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions as much as, and as quickly as we can.