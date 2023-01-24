Sandra’s plan is to give her winnings to worthy local causes. She plans on donating to the following charities: Many Tears Animal Rescue (£200)—her Westie, and litter picking partner Paddy came from MTAR, St Michael’s Hospice Hereford (£100)—they looked after Sandra’s mother-in-law in 2021 and previously her sister-in-law, Canal and River Trust (£100)—they gifted Sandra a folding litter picker allowing her to reach and clear more litter and of course play more Litterlotto, Ross on Wye for Ukraine KTS (£100), BYT in Ross-on-Wye (£100), Ross Community Garden (£100), EnviroAbility (£100), Rocky-Lee’s Little Feet (£100), and the Ross-on-Wye’s Men’s Shed (£100).