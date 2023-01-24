Throughout various previous editions, the Ross Gazette has shared the good work of community champion, wombling litter picking and, “binfluencer” Sandra Brown who has valiantly been clearing the brook alongside Morrisons of single-use plastic glove bags.
She’s an advocate of a mobile app called Litterlotto which enters participants in for a cash prize draw for every piece of litter binned. Sandra has won smaller prizes in the past, but was delighted when she was won the £1,000 jackpot.
Sandra’s plan is to give her winnings to worthy local causes. She plans on donating to the following charities: Many Tears Animal Rescue (£200)—her Westie, and litter picking partner Paddy came from MTAR, St Michael’s Hospice Hereford (£100)—they looked after Sandra’s mother-in-law in 2021 and previously her sister-in-law, Canal and River Trust (£100)—they gifted Sandra a folding litter picker allowing her to reach and clear more litter and of course play more Litterlotto, Ross on Wye for Ukraine KTS (£100), BYT in Ross-on-Wye (£100), Ross Community Garden (£100), EnviroAbility (£100), Rocky-Lee’s Little Feet (£100), and the Ross-on-Wye’s Men’s Shed (£100).