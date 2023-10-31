COLEFORD Community Choir is making a song and dance of its twelfth anniversary this weekend having missed out on celebrating 10 years due to Covid restrictions.
To commemorate the milestone, the Choir is holding a special concert at Coleford Baptist Church at 7:00pm on Saturday (November 4), supported by Monmouth Band.
All proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Royal British Legion.
Musical Director Sam Davis said: “The programme will include many of the favorite pieces the choir has performed over the last 12 years and we have enjoyed revisiting these songs in rehearsals.”
The choir describes itself as an “inclusive choir of mixed voices with an age range of 10 years to 80 plus years”.
It was formed in 2011 with thirteen founder members, and has now grown to more than 50.
A spokesperson said they spend a lot of their time “laughing and having fun whilst making a fantastic sound.”
“In a relatively short time, the choir has built up a reputation for fun and exciting performances as well as putting on high quality concerts, including the very popular Remembrance Festival evenings”, they added.
“The choir feel that it is important to support charities, and the proceeds from all of their concerts have gone to different charities such as Time and Place road safety, Royal British Legion, Bristol Children’s Hospital and Crisis at Christmas.
“The choir sing a wide range of songs and styles and have twice won their class in the Herefordshire Performing Arts Festival.
“They have participated twice in the National Choir of The Year Competition, singing at the Colston Hall in Bristol and St David’s Hall in Cardiff.
“The choir sing for various community events and groups, such as Great Oaks Hospice and the Coleford Music Festival. Rehearsals are held every Wednesday evening in Coleford Baptist Church at 7pm.
“Everyone is welcome to come and join in.”
Over the years the Choir has raised many thousands of pounds for different charities.
Tickets are available on the door at £5.00 per head.
This includes a numbered programme which will also be an entry to the raffle held on the night.