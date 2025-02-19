ROSS-on-Wye Town Council is looking for volunteers to join a Community Flood Signage Scheme.
The scheme, which is run by Herefordshire Council and Balfour Beatty allows trained volunteers to close the road during times of flooding to prevent the creation of bow waves from vehicles driving through the flood water.
At this stage the council is gauging any interest from councillors/residents/shop keepers who may like to be involved in this scheme.
To become a volunteer, you don’t need any previous experience but will need to attend an initial training session and a refresher course every three years. This will cover water and road safety and risk control.