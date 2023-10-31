A 25 year-old Mitcheldean man has been ordered to pay £2,235 compensation to a man he assaulted at a Cheltenham night club last year.
Joseph Watts of Wigpool, Mitcheldean, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to assaulting Oktawian Gawle causing him actual bodily harm at Moo Moo’s club on 1st May 2022.
He was placed on a one year community order with a requirement to do 200 hours of unpaid work and pay compensation to Mr Gawle as well as costs of £85.
The magistrates said they took Watts’ previous good character into account in deciding sentence.