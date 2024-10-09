THE new community pavilion at Newent Recreation has been officially opened.
The Mayor of Newent, Cllr Sara Hulbert cut a ribbon to open the building at the town’s recreation ground in Watery Lane.
The pavilion is an initiative by the Newent Recreation Ground Trust and trustees were joined by donors, representatives of local organisations and groups that are already hiring the building.
Cllr Hulbert told them: “I’d like to thank for coming and supporting, in one way or another, either through funding or being here and helping our community utilise such a wonderful facility.”
The pavilion was built in 2023 to commemorate the coronation of King Charles by the trust which is a committee of Newent Town Council.
The cost of the building was met through donations from local individuals and business, Section 106 money which are contributions from developers for facilities and a loan.
Trust vice-chairman Cllr David Rose said: “The building was built by a local firm with strong ties to Newent.
“The trust is very grateful for the support from our district councilto approve the plan for using the 106 monies.
“We are also very grateful for the generosity and commitment from our local community for their donations.
“The pavilion adds an important space to extend the use of the recreation ground by allowing the grounds to be utilised in all seasons and weathers.
“As Newent Town Council remains the sole trustee, we remain committed to our original 1898 (recreation ground) indenture and oversee that the ground is properly and fairly managed to ensure equity for all of Newent and to ensure that these facilities are well maintained to provide a flexible asset to the parish far into the future.”
The pavilion has a large hall with chairs and tables, toilets and a kitchen with serving hatch.
There is a state-of-the-art projector with a 72-inch screen which was used during the summer holidays for community movie afternoons.
It is suitable for meetings and events such as parties.