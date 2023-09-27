John Campion said: "Lawful firearms are part of the rural way of life and its economy. I have heard frequently from residents, business owners, MPs and councillors about the current unacceptable delays. I share West Mercia Police’s uncompromising focus on public safety, but the FLU’s overall performance must improve. After investing an additional £200,000 into the unit, I want the public to feel the benefits of my investment. While I am willing to make more resources available to speed up change, I have called on the Chief Constable to set out a clear plan over the next few weeks to address concerns and reassure me that performance improvements will be delivered swiftly."