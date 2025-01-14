However, in the midst of winter, the sanctuary is facing one of its toughest challenges yet. Winter means a huge increase in hay, straw, bedding, feed, and emergency veterinary care which is placing immense and unsustainable pressure on the charity’s resources. Last winter, the price of hay and straw alone was £6,000, and veterinary bills reached a staggering £7,500! With costs expected to rise even more this year, the sanctuary needs urgent help to ensure their residents can be cared for during the cold months.