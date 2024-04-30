On Monday, May 6 Lydney Town Council will join hundreds of town criers from the across the country to proclaim the first anniversary of the Coronation of King Charles the Third and Queen Camilla.
At noon Tim Enbom, the Town Crier for Lydney Town Council will stand on the corner of Newerne Street, Lydney (near the old Co-op, by the Council Noticeboard), to read out The Royal Proclamation which has been specially written for the occasion and agreed with Buckingham Palace.
Tim is delighted and honoured to be representing Lydney Town Council in making this historic proclamation. He explained: “From Medieval times, the town crier has been a primary means of news communication with townsfolk - from Royal proclamations, local bylaws, market days, to adverts and important information.
"It is a profession I am extremely proud to belong to, and to be able to announce the first anniversary of the coronation of our King and Queen to the residents of Lydney is a real honour.” Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR, Pageantmaster of The Royal Proclamation said: “We feel it is so important to celebrate this first anniversary of the Coronation of His Majesty The King, and Her Majesty The Queen Camilla, as it is such a glorious occasion for the whole country, and would like to thank Jane Smith our Principal Town Crier, and all those other Criers throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, for taking part in this unique Proclamation at 12noon on May 6”.