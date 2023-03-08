GLOUCESTERSHIRE County Council has issued an apology after facing difficulty in receiving and sending emails.
People who emailed Shire Hall yesterday (March 7) were met with a reply saying their message had not been delivered yet and that delivery would “continue to be attempted”.
A yellow banner was placed at the top of the council’s website advising people to wait for a further update before attempting to email again. It also advises those with an urgent enquiry to call the council.
A spokesperson said: “We are currently experiencing some issues sending and receiving emails. We are working on this as a high priority and apologise for any inconvenience.”