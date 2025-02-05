THE Forest of Dean District Council has appealed to residents for information, after two dogs were handed into its kennels this week.
The two chocolate labradors were handed into the council services on Monday evening (February 3).
Taking to its social media, The Forest of Dean District Council said: “Dogs found. They are currently in the care of the council and we are looking for information relating to these dogs.”
Residents who might have information about these dogs can call 01594 810000 or email [email protected]