A council chief has resigned in protest after getting “tired of doing the Government’s dirty work” after a Labour MP came out in opposition to their latest blueprint to build 13,200 homes.
Green Party councillor Sid Phelps, who held the property and projects portfolio at Forest of Dean District Council, said Matt Bishop’s comments regarding the local plan were among the two reasons for resigning.
Council chiefs had to revisit their previous draft local plan after Labour ministers increased the allocation of houses which need to be built in the area by 2045 to more than 13,200 last year.
The council’s latest draft proposals suggest building two new towns, one near the A417 at Redmarley and another next to the A40 in Churcham as a way of building around 5,500 of the homes needed.
But now Mr Bishop has come out and publicly opposed the proposal sparking concerns among the Greens, who lead a minority administration in Coleford, that this may mean Labour councillors will now vote against the local plan.
The Lydbrook councillor, who previously held the portfolio for the local plan, described the 82 per cent increase in recent years as “outrageous”.
He also told the cabinet meeting on April 9 that local government reorganisation plans which will see the Forest of Dean lose its district council was a major contributing factor to his decision.
“It’s been a ride, as they say,” he said. “We’ve achieved a lot and it has been great.
“But on a personal basis, I’ve decided to throw in the towel.”
He said the local plan has been “kicked out a couple of times”.
“Throughout that time, the outrageous housing allocations increased by 82 per cent,” he said.
“I think they are very difficult to deliver and I don’t think they are deliverable. Certainly not in a way the rank and file membership of this council would like.
“Cabinet and the Greens are struggling to deliver this. It’s not helped by the MP pulling the rug out from under us to say that our proposals are not something he is going to back. There we have it.”
He said the council is hoping to hear from the MP on possible ways forward.
“It would be disingenuous not to do that, but let’s hope that happens,” Cllr Phelps added.
He also said he was “yet to be convinced over the benefits of local government reorganisation”.
“I’ve not had anyone try to convince me of the benefits of this,” he said.
“There are dubious to say the least and there may be disbenefits. Furthermore, it’s not what this council wants which was shown in the two-thirds majority vote against that.
“But it’s happening anyway. But I’m not going to be part of working to deliver that because I don’t believe in it.
He concluded saying he wasn’t bitter and that it has been a great ride.
“But I’m tired of doing the Government’s dirty work,” he said.
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