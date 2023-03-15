THE Forest Council is looking at ways to make progress on the stalled Northern Quarter regeneration project in Cinderford.
They include a new route for the spine road connecting the £100 million to the A4136 Gloucester road and relocating Steam Mills Primary School.
An inquiry led by councillors on the council’s scrutiny committee was set up in 2021 and took evidence from a wide variety of interested parties.
The scrutiny committee has come up with a series of recommendations which it will ask the council’s Cabinet to consider.
The first phase of the project included part of the spine road and a new campus for Gloucestershire College which opened in 2018.
Chair of the inquiry Cllr Richard Boyles said to “unlock” the Northern Quarter, it would have to be established that the extension of the spine was possible and there was funding for it.
Council leaders will also be asked to consider alternative uses for various ‘plots’ on the development.