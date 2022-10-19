Council offers update on Lydney solar project at drop-in
LOCALS are being invited to learn more about the progress of a solar energy scheme in Lydney next week.
The Forest Council is hosting a drop-in event at Lydney Community Centre next Tuesday (November 1) to provide details about a new solar project and energy saving advice, as part of a European energy initiative.
Last year, the council secured €250,000 through the EU-funded Aurora project, which aims to help communities reduce their impact on the environment and offset their carbon emissions.
The Forest is being used as a case study for the project, in which partners will use tech to help make people aware of their energy usage.
It will also see the establishment of a community share offer, which will allow locals to invest in renewable energy.
Next week’s drop-in will provide information about a solar scheme set to be installed in Lydney.
It follows the formation of a partnership between the council, Lydney’s Dean Academy and Freedom Leisure earlier this year.
Forest Council Deputy Leader - and current portfolio holder for climate emergency - Councillor Paul Hiett, said: “This drop-in event is a fantastic opportunity for members of the local community and people from across the Forest of Dean to come and learn more about the solar energy project we have ongoing at the school and leisure centre in Lydney, as well as finding out how they can get involved in the initiative and help take this to the next level.
“We’re working with partners to actively support Freedom Leisure and The Dean Academy in addressing and cutting carbon emissions to not only reduce their energy usage, but also to help protect the leisure centre and school against rising energy costs.
“This is the first stage of this community project and we’re excited to see where this may lead in terms of future community solar projects across the district.
“I’d like to thank all staff who have been involved so far and look forward to making a real difference in reducing carbon in the Forest.”
The drop-in will run from 3pm-7pm.
