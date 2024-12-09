People struggling to pay their council tax in the Forest of Dean are being asked to get in touch with their District Council as help is available.
Forest of Dean District Council leaders agreed at a Coleford meeting on Thursday evening (December 5) to keep their current scheme of council tax support.
They also intend to increase the band widths in line with the consumer price inflation and to reintroduce a second adult rebate discount.
Currently, non-dependants adultts in receipt of a passported benefit (benefits or schemes which some groups of people are entitled to because of their entitlement to certain other benefits or tax credits) are entitled to a 25 per cent discount.
While non dependant adults not passported with a weekly income of up to £264.99 are eligible for a 15 per cent discount. And those with a income between £265 and £344 can get a 7.5 per cent discount.
The proposed changes are expected to have an increased cost of £77,811 for 2025/2026 based on data taken from June 2024.
Cabinet member Jackie Dale (G, Pillowell) told the meeting in Coleford she felt the support did not go far enough and said she would abstain from the vote.
“I appreciate the work that’s gone into this paper in the hours that this cabinet has spent debating whether option one or two is fairer,” she said.
“These are challenging times for local governments and yes, we need to balance budgets for us at Dean District Council. We’re very fortunate. We have a financial officer who looks after our finances with great efficiency.
“The charity StepChange highlight barriers preventing people from seeking financial help, including anxiety, depression stigma and concerns about credit impact.
“I acknowledge and I’m thankful for the exceptional support fund and the recent postcard communication to residents.
“These efforts go some way towards reaching those families most in need.
“However, I am concerned about the huge challenges facing low income households this winter, those people in desperate circumstances who need extra financial help
“I am concerned that we don’t have a system robust enough to identify those most in need.”
Cabinet approved the proposals and finance officer Andrew Knott encouraged anyone who is struggling to pay their council tax bills to get in touch.
“We have an exceptional support fund, there are funds available as well and the best thing to do, if you’re struggling to pay taxes, is to contact us and work with us.”
Information on how people struggling with bills can get support can be found on the District Council’s website at fdean.gov.uk
You may be eligible for Council Tax Support through Forest of Dean District Council if you receive certain benefits or are on a low income and you can also apply to the Exceptional Support Fund. To be eligible you will need to show that you receive Council Tax Support and that your circumstances are exceptional.