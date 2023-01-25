COUNTY residents are set to face a maximum five per cent hike in council tax from April.
The county council increase, which comes after fierce criticism of the its £11m projected overspend, is set to cost householders in a typical band D home more than £100 extra next year, with a projected increase of £7.08 a month.
Herefordshire Council’s Cabinet agreed a 4.99% rise as part of its proposed budget for the 2023/24 financial year at a meeting on Thursday (January 26), which it consulted on with the public last month.
Lib Dem group leader Cllr Terry James (Kington) took aim at the financial management of the Independents and Green Party Coalition last week, saying he had never seen it in “such a mess” and highlighting the decision to spend £1.1m on a quarter-mile long cycle path in Hereford.
Coun James blasted the St Owen Street cycle path project, which came in some £400,000 over budget at £1.1m, claiming the work to create a contraflow for cyclists had “destroyed what was a very pleasant street”.
“It will be a disastrous time ahead,” he warned of the council’s financial situation, claiming that the overspend would be “catastrophic” for services.
Almost two-thirds of the £11.2m predicted overspend is a result of measures to improve the county’s failing children’s services department, a council report said.
The Cabinet proposes raising total council tax rates by 4.99 per cent, the new maximum permitted by the Government, and split between a two per cent raise ring-fenced for adult social care, and a 2.99 per cent increase for all other council services.
This would increase the tax on a typical band D home to £1,786.61.
The Cabinet says the proposed increase is needed to support the continued delivery of vital services.
“Our priority is to get the best possible value for every pound we spend on the people of Herefordshire,” it said.
The council will continue to operate a means-tested council tax reduction scheme for any struggling family which qualifies, which will remain at 100% for the coming year – irrespective of the price banding of their home.
Young adults who have left care, and all the council’s foster carer families, will also continue to pay no council tax at all.
The budget will now have to be passed by a full meeting of councillors on February 10.
But the final setting of council tax, including “precepts” for local parishes, the Police and Crime Commissioner and Hereford & Worcester Fire Authority, will not be confirmed until the following full council meeting, on Friday, March 3.
The discount on the council tax reduction (CTR) scheme for any struggling family which qualifies will remain at 100 per cent for the coming year – irrespective of the price banding of their home.
Residents on a low income may be eligible for help to pay their bill through the Council Tax Reduction scheme.
More information and advice on reduction schemes and allowances can be found on the Herefordshire Council website at www.herefordshire.gov.uk/counciltax