MORE than 130,000 trees were planted in Gloucestershire during this winter’s planting season, propelling the county council toward its ambitious target.
The council is aiming to plant one million trees across the county by 2030 as part of its efforts to fight climate change.
And with this season’s haul of 130,006, planted by the council, its partners, volunteers and individuals, a total of 220,396 have now been planted since the pledge was made in 2021.
This season’s figure is made up of 124 projects led by the council, the Woodland Trust, the National Farmers Union, town and parish councils, schools, and private landowners.
In the Forest, Forestry England worked to replant trees that had been lost due to ash dieback, while Hartpury University also their their own projects.
Recent county council-led projects have been funded by a £300,000 grant from the Woodland Trust.
Cllr David Gray, cabinet member for environment and planning, said: “I would really like to thank all the partners, volunteers and individuals who have contributed to this year’s exceptional tree planting season.
“We are well on our way towards our target of planting one million trees by 2030, helping us to create a Greener Gloucestershire.
“Trees have many benefits, including providing a haven for wildlife, helping to boost our mental health, capturing carbon and fighting the effects of climate change.”