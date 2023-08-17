COUNCILLORS are calling for fairer fuel prices for motorists in rural areas such as the Forest – pointing to a 15p per litre difference between the city and the countryside.
Forest of Dean District Council unanimously backed a motion which calls for rural pricing policies which would ensure rural communities are not discriminated against.
Even within the district there can be a difference in price at garages that are only a few miles apart, it was claimed,
Former council leader Tim Gwilliam (Progressive Independent, Berry Hill), who put forward the proposal, believes that it’s unfair for Foresters to have to pay a premium for diesel and petrol.
He said that, as of May 27, a litre of diesel at a Texaco garage in Coleford was priced at £1.589. While it cost £1.439 per litre at the Texaco petrol station at Westgate Bridge in Gloucester.
He said: “I understand that the dates and the prices of the fuel were just a snapshot in time and I also understand local businesses need to be able to make a living.
“That said, I do believe it is possible for fuel companies to make a great deal of profit on petrol and diesel and to spread the love a little bit and allow rural pricing to be similar to those in urban areas.
“I am well aware some petrol stations try their best to be as cheap as possible but there is still a very large disparity between prices in rural and city areas.”
Cllr Gwilliam said public transport has been cut and rural people rely on the car more than residents in urban areas and it is only fair they should be paying similar prices.
A friendly amendment by the Conservative group to direct the letter to the Secretary of State for Energy was accepted.
And Cllr Nick Evans (Con, Tidenham) said the prices are sometimes “astoundingly high for unfathomable reasons”.
“I was driving from Newent travelling between Huntley and Elton Corner and there was a 4p difference over just four and a half miles,” he said.
“Retailers are very happy to ramp up prices quite quickly as soon as there is a whiff of an increase in wholesale prices but the way that that comes down when wholesale prices drop is a whole lot slower.”
Councillors voted unanimously to back the motion at the recent meeting of the full council.
The Petrol Retailers’ Association says there is “cut-throat” competition at the pumps with many garages making tiny margins on the fuel they sell.
A statement on the association’s website says: “...there is cut-throat competition in this market of 8,378 sites and over 20 brands, with forecourts owned by numerous competing oil companies, supermarket chains and independent dealers.
“If margins could be cut further, they would be.”
They also point out that pump prices do not reflect the cost paid by forecourt businesses for the fuel they sell.