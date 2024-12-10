A political row has broken out in the Forest of Dean amid accusations flood stricken residents were left unprotected as the council’s response was “far too slow”.
This is the view of Conservative councillors who claim that despite plans being in place residents were left fending for themselves.
They also say the lack of action delayed the response from Gloucestershire County Council and the Forest of Dean District Council and left residents fending for themselves.
Green Party leaders at the district council in Coleford refute this and say it is extremely disappointing the Tories are ‘politicising’ Lydney’s devastating floods.
Conservative councillors are now calling for an emergency meeting to find out why the response was so slow, why plans weren’t followed and to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
Lydney Councillors Alan Preest and Harry Ives said “The Forest of Dean District Council’s response to this substantial flooding was far too slow, and we can only assume that’s because they weren’t properly prepared.
“Despite all the rhetoric from the Greens in the Cabinet, when it comes to it, they failed to make sure that residents were protected and their own staff were prepared for this emergency.
“Lydney was particularly badly hit, and despite only living up the road, the lead Cabinet member hasn’t even bothered to come to the town to see the impact for himself.
“This cannot be allowed to happen again, that’s why we’re calling for an emergency meeting to hold those in power to account for the failures, and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Council leader Adrian Birch (G, Tidenham) said the council is incredibly sorry to see the devastation caused by storm Bert in Lydney.
He said he was extremely disappointed the flood problems affecting Lydney were being politicised by the Tories.
“We are of course incredibly sorry to see the devastation caused by flooding from storm Bert which has had a huge impact on residents and businesses across the District,” he said.
“The impact was particularly bad in Lydney with many properties internally flooded.
“I am extremely disappointed that this has now been politicised by local councillors This was an emergency response to an extreme weather event and should not in any way be politicised.
“The comments made are simply not correct and do not reflect the sequence of events or indeed the roles and responsibilities of the District / County Councils and external bodies charged with flood defence.
“We are of course happy to meet with local members to work with them and Lydney Town Council to support our residents and businesses in the process of recovery.”
Gloucestershire County Council has been approached for comment.
The devastating weather associated with Storm Bert earlier this month saw dozens of businesses and homes in Lydney flooded and the town’s bridge in danger of breaching with the force of the waters.
The bridge problems were exacerbated days later when a driver ignored the road closed signs and ploughed into the side of the bridge causing further damage.