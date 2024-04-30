The countdown is on to the start of the inaugural Forest Hundred is on!
The Forest Hundred, an exciting new hundred-format cricket competition, is set to launch in the Forest of Dean on Wednesday, May 15. This inaugural event will feature Goodrich CC, Lydney CC, Cinderford CC, Ross-on-Wye CC, Ruardean Hill CC, and Monmouth CC.
The competition will be held at these six fine venues throughout the Forest of Dean and surrounding areas, showcasing the scenic beauty of the region alongside the thrilling new format of cricket. Matches will take place over 12 weeks, providing fans with plenty of opportunities to enjoy the fast-paced action and support their local teams.
The Forest Hundred is designed to promote the growth of cricket in the region and offer a platform for emerging talent. Fans can expect to see some of the best players in the area, each team boasting a strong lineup. The format of the competition ensures exciting, high-scoring matches that are perfect for both seasoned cricket enthusiasts and newcomers to the sport.
Organisers of the Forest Hundred would like to express their thanks to the sponsors of the league 5 Acres Vehicle Rental and 360 Automotive VW & Audi Specialists. Without their support and contributions, the league would not be possible. "We are thrilled to bring this innovative format of cricket to the Forest of Dean," said a representative. "The Forest Hundred will not only provide entertainment for cricket fans but also unite the community in support of local teams."
For more information about the Forest Hundred, including match schedules and ticketing details, please visit [https://forestofdean100.play-cricket.com/home] or follow the event on Instagram.