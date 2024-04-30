Organisers of the Forest Hundred would like to express their thanks to the sponsors of the league 5 Acres Vehicle Rental and 360 Automotive VW & Audi Specialists. Without their support and contributions, the league would not be possible. "We are thrilled to bring this innovative format of cricket to the Forest of Dean," said a representative. "The Forest Hundred will not only provide entertainment for cricket fans but also unite the community in support of local teams."