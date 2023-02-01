THE portion of Council Tax set by Gloucestershire County Council looks set to rise by nearly five per cent.
Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Chris Nelson also proposed an increase of more than five per cent to his portion of the bill last week.
Gloucestershire County leaders are proposing an overall increase of 4.99 per cent, made up of 2.99 per cent general tax increase plus a two per cent increse for adult social care.
This will result in a band D council tax of £1,523.78 up from £1,451.36 in the current financial year, if approved by full council next month. This would be an increase of £72.42 per year.
Finance and change cabinet member Lynden Stowe (C, Campden-Vale) said it was almost with some surprise that they are able to present a “sensible” budget after considerable uncertainty over the autumn months.
“More importantly, it allows us to continue delivering vital services to the people in Gloucestershire, in particular, those who need our help the most,” he told the cabinet meeting at Shire Hall on January 25.
“This budget does include a settlement from the Government which is pragmatic and fair. Our revenue budget proposals are a budget of £566 million, an increase of £45 million over this current year.’’
Total Council Tax bills are made up of the figures from the county council, Forest Council and Police Commissioner.
PCC for Gloucestershire Chris Nelson last week asked a police and crime panel to approve an increase of 5.4 per cent for his portion for the next financial year.
The increase will give the commissioner an extra £5.7 million to fund the constabulary.
The rise will add an extra £15 to the annual bill for a Band D householder, though as 64 per cent of county homeowners are in bands A-C, most will pay less than £15.
The £15 rise equates to an extra 30p a week.
It follows a recent survey carried out by the PCC’s office, in which the majority of respondents said they feel the constabulary is underfunded.
Mr. Nelson said: “An extra £5.7 million might seem a lot, but I think it offers excellent value for money.
“Once you take into account the extra officers we have recruited; a fully deserved pay rise for police officers and police staff; plus the increasing cost of electricity, gas and fuel, it still represents a budget which will require tight control if the Constabulary is to live within its means.
“That will require improved efficiency and productivity, which is something I am regularly reviewing with the Chief Constable, to make sure this much needed investment goes as far as it can.”
The PCC sought approval for his proposed budget at a meeting of the police and crime panel on Friday (February 3).