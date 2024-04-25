MISINFORMATION about bus timetables will now hopefully become a thing of the past at one county town bus station, thanks to a new digital announcement board.
The introduction of the new technology at Abergavenny Bus Station could be just the ticket, with hopes that it could be extended to other Monmouthshire travel hubs.
In future, users of the public transport system won’t have to rely on faded and outdated timetable print-outs.
If a service is delayed, non-existent, or just unreliable, the timetable board will provide updates – with easy-to-understand sections detailing the service, destination, stand, scheduled time, and expected time.
And the days of hanging around indefinitely and waiting for a bus that may never arrive will become a thing of the past, at least in Aber.