MORE than 100 requests for support were made by communities in the second phase of a county-wide road safety fund.
Applications are now being processed for Gloucestershire County Council’s Community Speedwatch Safety Fund which supported 119 different parishes during phase one.
The aim of the £600,000 fund is to give communities the tools to combat speeding through a range of measures, including Road Safety Officer support, speed surveys, vehicle activated signs and community speedwatch cameras.
A further 124 requests from 72 parishes were made in phase two, which concluded in January.
Road safety cabinet member Cllr Dave Norman said: “I’m pleased that so many applications have been made in both stages of the fund, with many communities now feeling the benefits of these new road safety measures they have successfully applied for.
“We are committed to reducing the number of road deaths and injuries in Gloucestershire by making our roads safer and will continue working in partnership with the OPCC to deliver our ambitions.”