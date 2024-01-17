A COUPLE have been bailed to await trial on charges including the manslaughter of a four-month old baby girl.
At Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court Melissa Wilband, 27, of Mantley Grove, Newent, and Jack Wheeler, 30, of Coachman’s Court, Ledbury, were accused of the manslaughter of their daughter Lexi Savannah Wilband and causing or allowing the death of a child.
The pair did not enter any pleas to the charges.
Lexi was admitted to hospital on April 12 2020 when she became ‘significantly unwell’ but she died from her injuries six days later.
Prosecutor Sue Gethin told the court that the case could only be heard by a Crown Court.
The case was then adjourned pending a pre-trial preparation hearing to be held at Bristol Crown Court on February 19, 2024.
Presiding Justice Stephen Bajdala-Brown read out a list of reporting restrictions and told the defendants he was releasing them on conditional bail that included them not having contact with any child under the age of 18.
They must also not contact each other by any means.