A subsequent investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) discovered that the machinery had not been properly assessed for risks. Specifically, it was found that hazardous parts of the machine had not been identified, nor were there adequate control measures in place to prevent access to its dangerous components. The investigation also noted that the machine was not subjected to regular guard checks. An issue with the machine's safety cut-out device within its lid had gone undetected, allowing the machine to operate with the lid open and thereby exposing users to hazardous rotating parts.