A Christmas Day drink driver who veered across the road has been banned from driving for two years.
Hereford magistrates heard that Ross-on-Wye man Stephen McElhill was more than two and a half times the legal limit when police stopped him shortly after midnight.
Prosecutor Mark Hambling told Hereford magistrates he was spotted driving a Subaru erratically at 12.30am on Wilton Road when the car was seen crossing the white centre line and veering across the road.
After failing a roadside breath test, he have an evidential breath reading in custody of 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, compared to a legal limit of 35.
McElhill, who has no previous convictions, admitted the charge at a previous hearing when magistrates ordered a pre-sentencing report by the probation service.
At a sentencing hearing, the court handed McElhill, of Rope Walk, Ross-on-Wye, a 12-month community order and a 24-month driving ban
He must also pay prosecution costs of £135 and a £114 victim surcharge.