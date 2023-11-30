A FESTIVE twist has been added to a popular family activity trail in the Forest with children invited to help “crack the Christmas code” during December.
Forestry England launched the ‘Zog: A Forest Adventure’ trail at Beechenhurst back in February, based on the children’s book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler and its 2018 TV adaptation.
And for this year’s festive season the trail has been given a new dimension, with new activity ‘Crack the Zog Christmas Code’.
The activity involves collecting clues out on the trail, with those who solve the mystery receiving a Zog Christmas tree decoration in reward.
To join in and solve the puzzle, families will need to buy a Zog Christmas clue leaflet for just £1.50 when they get to Beechenhurst.
A description of the activity reads: “Your task is to find new clues in the form of stickers on boards.
“Once spotted, carefully observe the image and write down the first letter of the word it represents on your clue leaflet.
“As you make your way through the Zog Christmas code adventure, you’ll uncover hidden letters one by one, finally revealing a Christmas word.
“But the excitement doesn’t stop there! Once you’ve cracked the final word, return your completed leaflet to Beechenhurst Café, and you’ll receive a Zog decoration that will add a touch of magic to your Christmas tree.”
For the main Zog adventure, families can download a free interactive app which will help their “little dragons” learn how they can care for the forest, “and how the forests can care for them.”
A Forestry England spokesperson said of the trail: “Zog is a loveable, if somewhat clumsy dragon at Madam Dragon’s school who is always striving to win a golden star.
“Zog learns lots of essential dragon skills including flying, roaring, and capturing princesses!
“Forestry England’s team at Beechenhurst are once again inviting children into the forest to learn essential lessons just like Zog.”
Additionally, activity packs are available from Beechenhurst Cafe for £4 each, which include Zog wings, ‘magic’ glasses, stickers, a trail map, and challenges and puzzles to complete on the trail.
The trail is approximately one mile in length, and is fully accessible for wheelchairs and pushchairs.
The activites are aimed at children aged between three and nine, “but can be enjoyed by all”.
Participants are also engouraged to “share the fun” on social media, using the #ZogTrail hashtag.
The spokesperson added: “The Christmas addition to the Zog Trail promises fun for all families this winter.
“Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the captivating world of Zog and make this Christmas season truly special.”
People can also sign up to Forestry England’s family newsletter to here about new Juila Donaldson and Axel Scheffler-themed trails and activities.