CRAFTERS have reflected on their recent 24-hour charity craftathon, ahead of an upcoming craft day event.
Rachel Shilston, of Rachel Shilston Inspiring Creativity and Jo Snowdon, of Jo Snowdon Stained Glass, took on the 24-hour challenge at their Lydney Park Estate base in August this year in a bid to raise money for cancer support charity, Maggie’s.
The event also acted as a way for attendees to honour and remember those who recently passed.
This included special family members of Rachel and Jo. Rachel’s mother Jenny, and Jo’s sister Katie.
The 24-hours allowed participants to add their contribution to a stained glass mosaic, with a view to auction it off as part of a donation to Maggie’s.
Jo Snowdon said: “We had loads of fun at the craftathon, it was great and really well attended. Lots of people came during the daytime who enjoyed the activities and cut a petal for the mosaic.
“Around 7pm, there were a couple of hours of people having massages, and then Amabel Mortimer came and got us involved with a sound bath around 9pm.
“It was a really nice break because we’d been really busy throughout the whole day, and we were able to just stop and think about the reasons why we’re raising the money.”
The community support was very strong throughout the 24-hours. Regular customers and new people who had heard about the event came along to get involved. The support also helped the pair surpass their fundraising target, and have now raised over two thousand pounds.
Rachel Shilston said: “It was such a joy to be a part of and we had so much fun. We were completely blown away by the amazing support we received, not only in surpassing our fundraising target, but also throughout the whole 24-hours.
“We had people who took the time to join us in the early hours of the morning, making sure we stayed awake! For that we are hugely grateful. I can't wait to do it all again.”
Jo said: “I think everyone was quite touched by it, because so many people know someone who has had to go through cancer. The thing about Maggie’s is, it supports friends and family as well, which is something everyone can access with such a wide-range of help that it offers.”
Originally, the finished mosaic from the 24-hours was going to be auctioned at a Maggie's charity gala dinner in October, but the event was cancelled. However, the pair hopes the auction will happen soon.
You can still donate using the JustGiving website, which you can find by typing “Rachel Shilston fundraiser” into your internet browser.
Now, the two turn their attention to the Christmas Craft Taster Event coming up on Saturday-Sunday, November 29-30 at The Inspiring Creativity Studio. Old Park. Lydney Park Estate. GL15 6BU
It will be packed with creativity, including four one-hour taster workshops, creating textiles, chocolate, stained glass and mosaic.
The day includes tuition, materials, refreshments and cream tea.
More details of the event can be found on the Inspiring Creativity website, or you can call 01594 844221.
